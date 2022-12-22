The annual Howard Beach Judea Chabad Menorah lighting took place at the Howard Beach welcome sign last Sunday night.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola lit the Shamash, the ninth candle that is lit before the others, and Michael Smith, president of the Howard Beach Judea Chabad, gave a blessing and lit the candle for the first night of the holiday.
Rabbi Avrohom Richter and his wife, Zeldi, shared some words of inspiration with the crowd gathered.
Hot latkes and Chanukah donuts were enjoyed by all.
— Deirdre Bardolf
