The skies shed tears last Sunday for Ritawantee Persaud as dozens gathered for a street co-naming near where the community leader was tragically killed in a 2020 car accident.
The corner of 103rd Avenue and 92nd Street was dubbed Ritawantee “Auntie Rita” Persaud Way and community members joined to honor her memory with song and sacred rituals.
Persaud touched the lives of countless people, said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who hosted the event with Romeo Hitlall of the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club.
“Whether it was through her work at the Shanti Bhavan Mandir, or through her day-to-day interactions with her friends and neighbors, Rita’s life was a bright light for all who encountered her,” Ariola said in a statement.
Persaud emigrated from Guyana in 1999 and became a fixture in the Hindu community. Aside from her work as an accountant, she spent her time giving back, such as by working with youth. The 54-year-old’s life was cut short when a Lamborghini struck the Uber vehicle she was in. Nine months later, the driver was charged.
“The manner in which Auntie Rita was killed caused much outrage within the Queens community, and brought several community leaders together to press the NYPD for a swift and detailed investigation,” Hitlall said.
The memory of Persaud, who was known for her beautiful voice, lives on.
“While it was sad, it was also joyful,” said Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder of the South Queens Women’s March.
“In times of great grief, like when my grandmother passed away, she was there to sing while we were grieving. It’s those people who you remember the most,” said Kilawan-Narine, adding that the co-naming also preserves culture.
“Being from a community where we are twice removed from the motherland of India, a lot of people struggle to retain their identity ... We’ve lost so much. But because of people like her who have shown up constantly for our community, we never lose that culture.”
