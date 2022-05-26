The annual Howard Beach Memorial Day Parade is back for the first time since 2019, following a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Attendees will again be able to march in honor of the brave men and women of the armed services who sacrificed everything in the name of freedom.
The event, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2565, will take place on Monday, kicking off at 11 a.m. at Coleman Square near the Howard Beach subway station.
There will be a Memorial Day Mass honoring the fallen heroes at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church.
After the parade, there will be a party at The Rail Bar and Grill, located at 2 Coleman Square.
— Deirdre Bardolf
