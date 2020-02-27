Residents can get to know the candidates for Queens borough president at the Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park candidates’ night next week.
All are welcome to join the community as the civic welcomes Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, former Queens Senior Executive Assistant District Attorney Jim Quinn, Chairman of the National Latino Officers Association and retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda and former executive general manager of a robotics company Dao Yin. The event will be held Tuesday, March 3, at the Deshi Senior Center, at 83-10 Rockaway Blvd., from 7 to 9 p.m.
The nonpartisan special election, open to all registered voters in the borough, is set for Tuesday, March 24, with early voting beginning March 14. The six candidates will discuss important issues facing the Queens community with a focus on Ozone Park and its environs.
For more information call civic President Joe Caruana (917) 589-5555.
