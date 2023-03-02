The River Fund in Richmond Hill, which serves up to 4,000 families per week, was paid a special visit Saturday by the mayor.
“It’s a little chilly out here but you know you got a warm heart,” Adams, at top handing out cooking oil, told River Fund Founder and CEO Swami Durga Das in a video on the mayor’s Twitter account. They are seen above right with Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo.
For 30 years, the group has run poverty frontline centers and food programs that cater to seniors and people with disabilities. It started a program to provide other groups with groceries to distribute, too, said Durga Das.
“This pandemic has shed a new light on food insecurity and also the heroes that exist. One of them is the River Fund,” Algredo told the Chronicle. “Seeing the mayor coming out to show his support for River Fund was a good thing,” she added.
At bottom left, 102nd Precinct Youth Coordination Officer Justin Davis, left, and members of the NYPD Explorers program pose with Adams.
— Deirdre Bardolf
