Only a little more than a month after Mayor de Blasio took heat from the Ozone Park community over his lack of outreach to the neighborhood’s Bangladeshi population about the COVID-19 shutdown, he is back in hot water with the area’s Muslim community.
This time it’s over halal meals.
State Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) and Ozone Park Residents Block Association President Sam Esposito announced at the Our Neighbors Civic Association virtual meeting on Tuesday that New York City schools are not delivering on the mayor’s promise to provide halal food for Muslim residents.
While the city has been providing hummus and peanut butter and jelly under the guise of halal meals, de Blasio’s critics point out that halal refers to Islamic protocols for slaughtering animals. So while the meals provided may be permissible to observant Muslims, they are mischaracterized as halal, according to members of the Muslim community.
The critics also point out the double standard that Jewish residents are provided with kosher fish under the grab-and-go program.
Miller met with the city over the past week on the issue and is setting up another meeting to bring the Mayor’s Office to the table with the Muslim community and the Department of Education.
“I pointed out how important it was for the community, especially now during Ramadan,” Miller said. “They let me know that hummus was halal. And I let them know that it’s really not. It’s acceptable but not halal food.”
Esposito said that a member of his civic organization, Iqbal Ali, had traveled to the grab-and-go programs at PS 202 and PS 137 that day and also found that the professed halal peanut butter sandwiches were being served in lunch bags containing chicken. The kitchen staff said that they were not trained on halal meal guidelines.
The Mayor’s Office reportedly told Miller that imams they consulted authorized the peanut butter meals as halal food, but Esposito and Ali find that claim dubious.
“I want to be the first to apologize for the mishap, but we are working very hard to make sure that those resources are available and that all communities are given equitable resources,” said Queens Borough Director Kevin Morris of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit during the Zoom meeting.
The holy month of Ramadan, during which observant Muslims choose halal foods that are permissible under Islamic law when they break their fast at night, will continue until May 23.
Over in Brooklyn, Borough President Eric Adams organized four mobile food trucks that will serve hot halal meals throughout the city for the month of Ramadan.
Esposito said he does not expect that the Mayor’s Office would be able to change course fast enough to meet the end of the holiday but he hopes the city can alter the policy for the grab-and-go program during the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.