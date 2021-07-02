Matthew Pecorino, Councilman Ulrich’s budget director, dies

Matthew Pecorino, who served as the budget director for City Councilman Eric Ulich (R-Ozone Park) of the 32nd District, died Wednesday at the age 40.
Pecorino, a Howard Beach resident, had just passed the bar exam and was waiting to get his law license, according to Sam Esposito of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association. In a statement that Ulrich made, he said that Pecorino died suddenly.
“Matt was a loyal, loving, and dedicated individual. He will be sorely missed,” wrote Ulrich.
Pecorino’s experience in politics and public service dates back to his undergraduate education at SUNY Binghamton, where he worked for the late Assemblyman Thomas Libous when he was getting his degree in history.
He went on to attain a law degree from Hofstra University, before joining Ulrich’s staff. In 2018, he ran unsuccessfully on the Republican ticket against Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, fighting to curb financial waste as “a numbers guy.”
"Matt was one of the nicest, kindest people I ever met. He was a man of endless patience and deep faith. Every Monday he would leave the office for a few hours to do errands. I only recently learned he was taking a local senior citizen to the grocery store and to her doctor appointments,” wrote Kevin Tschirhart, Ulrich’s chief of staff. “Matt and I loved trading unique historical anecdotes and our political ‘takes’ of the day. I miss him terribly."
Pecorino is survived by his mother, Mary, sister, Jill and brother, Thomas.
A wake will be held from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on July 6 at Romanelli's Funeral Home, at 89-01 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 a.m. July 7 at St. Helen Church, at 157-10 83 St. in Howard Beach.
