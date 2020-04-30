State Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) and the Howard Beach-Lindenwood Civic Association are partnering to distribute homemade masks to those who need them the most.
The civic has already donated more than 600 homemade face coverings to residents, NYPD officers and healthcare workers. Now the assemblywoman’s office is accepting requests for the first 75 in a new batch that have been made. They are intended for people who cannot get one otherwise. The rest will be distributed within the community.
To request a homemade mask, individuals can submit their name, address, email and phone number via a form posted at https://forms.gle/YQMqoENtmP9DLiF97 or call Pheffer Amato’s office at (718) 945-9550.
People in the area always help each other out in tough times, Pheffer Amato said.
“These face coverings will help keep our community safe and will help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the lawmaker continued. “I want to thank the members of the HBLC — efforts like these are what make our community special and are why I know we will come through this stronger and more united than before.”
