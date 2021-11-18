Mary Mayer, who has lived in the same home in Woodhaven for 69 years, turned 100 years old on Nov. 2.
Mayer celebrated with a party at Matteo’s of Howard Beach with 60 friends and family members, including her only son, Bob, and his wife, Kathy Mayer, her two granddaughters and two great-grandsons, above.
Born on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a then-Polish and Ukranian area, she has the best recipes for pierogis, stuffed cabbage and cheesecake, the latter of which she has passed on to her granddaughters.
Mayer moved to Woodhaven with her husband, Lou, whom she met at Baker & Taylor Books. She worked for a time at the Gertz department store in Jamaica and retired from Texaco.
Over the years, she has loved to spend time at her summer home in the Poconos.
