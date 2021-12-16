Queens high school seniors marched the final pieces of their college applications to mail off last Friday as part of the annual College March, a tradition from NYC Outward Bound Schools.
A total of 350 students from Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills, Channel View School for Research in Rockaway Park and the Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights participated.
Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter joined students at MELS, above center. Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato and Khaleel Anderson, right, cheered kids on at Channel View, like those at far right. Seniors in Cambria Heights, top right, held the school’s first College March.
“Having students back in person made today extra special,” said NYC Outward Bound Schools CEO Richard Stopol in a statement.
“We are thrilled to be an integral part of the journey from high school to college,” said USPS district manager Frank Calabrese in the statement.
— Deirdre Bardolf
