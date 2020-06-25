A bystander was shot by a retired NYPD officer at a Howard Beach restaurant Tuesday night, according to reports.
Officers at Frenasia, an Asian fusion restaurant at 163-35 Cross Bay Blvd., found a 52-year-old man struck in the arm with a chair and a 31-year-old man shot in the back, police said.
The shooting victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
Steve Kruger, 61, was charged with assaulting the 52-year-old man. There were no other arrests but police say the investigation is active and ongoing.
In 2016, Kruger was charged with operating as a major trafficker, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy in connection with a drug ring involving John Gotti’s grandson. The Chronicle could not immediately determine how his case was ajudicated.
The Daily News said the 52-year-old retired officer pulled a gun during an argument Tuesday and fired, hitting the 31-year-old man in the back by mistake.
“There was a shot. It hit one man, then all the police came,” a hostess told the Daily News. “They brought him out on a stretcher.” Tables were tipped over around the bar and blood was visible on the floor as police searched the scene, the Daily News said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.