A man was shot twice at a Howard Beach motel last Saturday morning.
Police said that the attack happened at the Surfside Motel at 164-33 Cross Bay Blvd. around 10:15 a.m.
The shooting was the result of an altercation in which an unknown attacker pulled out a firearm and blasted a 29-year-old male victim twice in the lower left side.
The New York Post reported the NYPD dispatched helicopters, which were captured by neighborhood residents on Facebook, to look for the suspect, who fled from the motel and reportedly tossed his gun in nearby waters, which the Post’s sources believed to be around the Shellbank Basin.
Photos from the incident showed officers diving into the water in an attempt to recover the weapon.
As of Tuesday the NYPD’s public information office did not have any information about whether the hunt for the gun was successful or on the condition of the shooting victim, but confirmed he had not died on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
