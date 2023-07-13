Reeaz Khan, 24, of Richmond Hill, was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison by Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder for the murder and attempted rape of a 92-year-old woman near her home in January 2020, where he left her to die after attacking her in the below freezing temperatures.
Khan pleaded guilty to the charges on June 20 of this year.
According to the charges, Khan was seen on video surveillance footage approaching Maria Fuertes, 92, from behind as she was walking along 127th Avenue in Richmond Hill on Jan. 6, 2020, at approximately 12:01 a.m.
The surveillance video then shows them both dropping to the ground. Five minutes later, Khan reappears in the footage with his pants undone, running away from the scene.
Two hours later, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Fuertes was found with her dress lifted to her chest, barely conscious and incoherent, by a passerby who called 911.
Fuertes was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Doctors found that Fuertes had sustained two fractures to her spine and two fractures to her ribs, along with bruising to her neck and chest and other injuries. An autopsy determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma and hypothermia.
In a statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “We have succeeded in getting a dangerous predator off our streets for his horrific assault of a defenseless elderly woman. I hope that the long prison term provides at least some measure of solace to the victim’s loved ones.”
