Tex Ortiz, 38, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a kidnapping in which five people — including a 9-month-old — were held at gunpoint during a 2020 botched home invasion robbery that turned into a hostage standoff in Richmond Hill, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Ortiz, who hails from Manhattan, previously pleaded guilty on June 30 to kidnapping in the second degree.
The sentencing of his co-defendant, Wilbert Wilson, 53, of the Bronx is still pending. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping in the second degree and related charges on July 21 and will be sentenced on Sept. 12.
According to the charges against Ortiz, on Nov. 17, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Ortiz and Wilson pried open the back door of a residence on 125th Street before the home invasion turned into a hostage situation involving four women and a baby.
“This defendant violated the sanctity of a family’s home, terrorizing them and endangering a baby,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “This sentence will hopefully provide a measure of closure for his victims.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.