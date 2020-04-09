A 45-year-old driver was killed last Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a three-vehicle crash, police said.
Khairul Chowdhury of Jamaica was traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue in a 2008 silver Lexus sedan, at the intersection of the Van Wyck Expressway service road in Richmond Hill, and struck a 2017 black Toyota Camry being driven southbound on the service road by a 35-year-old man.
Upon striking the vehicle, the Lexus ES 350 continued westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck another vehicle, a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a 55-year-old woman.
After hitting the other vehicle, it continued into a store at 135-08 Jamaica Ave., a check cashing business, where it came to a rest.
Police responded and found Chowdhury unconscious in the driver’s seat.
EMS responded to the location and transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
EMS also removed the operators of the other two vehicles to the hospital in stable condition.
Police could not say whether Chowdhury or the Toyota driver had the light, and the investigation remains ongoing.
A partial vacate order was posted on the building early Friday morning, and people appeared to be working inside it.
