New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Rain likely. High 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.