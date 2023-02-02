Last Thursday morning, a 28-year-old man in possession of a loaded gun and wearing a bulletproof vest was arrested near Liberty Avenue.
Xavier Mcaulay, 28, of South Ozone Park, was arrested after he was observed by police near Liberty and 131st Street committing multiple vehicle infractions in a 2015 Nissan, according to police.
Officers found that his license was suspended. He had a ballistic vest and loaded 9 mm firearm.
His charges included two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful wearing of a body vest, aggravated unlicensed operator and traffic infractions.
In June, a new law went into effect in New York State banning bulletproof vests for civilians. It was included in a package of gun bills signed by Gov. Hochul following the Buffalo shooting last May that killed 10 people. The unlawful wearing of body armor is a class E felony, the lowest felony charge available, which can result in a sentence of between one and five years.
The 106th Precinct tweeted credit to its field intelligence officers for the arrest.
— Deirdre Bardolf
