Thomas Abreu, a 25-year-old from Brooklyn, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and weapon possession on Monday for a shooting spree on Saturday morning that killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in Queens and Brooklyn in a series of incidents.
According to the charges announced by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Abreu was seen on video on Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue in Brooklyn driving a scooter and wearing a green shirt on June 8 at approximately 11:10 a.m. He allegedly shot a pedestrian in the back.
Approximately 16 minutes later, Abreu was allegedly observed by both video surveillance and an eyewitness on 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill in the same green shirt, along with a fanny pack. Authorities say he approached an 86-year-old man, identified by police as Hamoo Saeidi of Richmond Hill, and shot him in the back. Saeidi was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
About one minute later, at the same location, Abreu was allegedly seen by video surveillance and an eyewitness firing a shot at a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk. The pedestrian was not injured.
Moments later, Abreu was seen on video surveillance on 126th Street and Hillside Avenue, the charges say. He allegedly pulled up next to a parked minivan and shot the driver, a 44-year-old male, once in the head. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
At approximately 11:36 a.m., video surveillance allegedly captured Abreu at the intersection of 131st Street and Jamaica Avenue, riding past someone else on a scooter and firing at him. The person was not injured.
Approximately one minute later, Abreu approached and allegedly shot a 63-year-old male pedestrian in the right shoulder at 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue. The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Abreu was arrested at around 1 p.m., about two hours after the first shooting, after NYPD officers saw him at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue in the green shirt and fanny pack the shooter was seen wearing in surveillance footage. After a short foot pursuit, police apprehended Abreu and safely recovered the firearm, a 9mm pistol, along with an extended magazine found inside of Abreu’s scooter, according to police.
The investigation was conducted by members of the 75th, 101st, 102nd, 103rd, 107th and 113th Precincts, as well as the Queens Homicide Squad, including Dets. Timothy Harrington, Kevin Goodspeed, Nicholas Perez and Thomas Scalise.
“The streets of two boroughs were turned into scenes of terror as this defendant allegedly rode his scooter, shooting indiscriminately at pedestrians and others,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a written statement. “Thank you to the NYPD for quickly apprehending the suspect. My office will hold him fully accountable and seek justice for the victims.”
“We’re all so grateful that this person is not out on our streets,” Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban said at a press conference.
Abreu was waiting arraignment Monday morning. If found guilty, he could face 25 years-to-life in prison.
