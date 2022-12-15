The NYPD has arrested and charged the suspect in a November triple killing.
Twenty-two-year-old Jabari Burrell of Brooklyn faces three murder charges for the killings of three relatives: his grandmother, 65-year-old Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, his aunt, 47-year-old Latoya Gordon, and his step-aunt, 26-year-old Patrice Johnson.
The bodies of the three women were found in their Springfield Gardens home on Nov. 18. Burrell was apprehended in Virginia the next day.
Police say Burrell stole Brown-Johnson’s car after the killings and made it to the Old Dominion. The New York Post reports he ran out of gas on I-95 and was arrested.
Burrell was charged in New York on Dec. 9. His next court date is Jan. 18, per city records. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
— Sean Okula
