This man clearly misunderstood the city’s new grab and go policy.
The NYPD is asking for your assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the photograph who is being sought in connection to a burglary in Ozone Park within the confines of the 106th Precinct.
On March 13, the individual gained entry into the Popeyes restaurant at 94-00 Liberty Ave. after kicking in the front door. Once inside, the individual forced open two empty cash registers. He then proceeded to remove 10 Popeyes uniforms from a back room and fled the location in an unknown direction. No chicken was removed from the premises.
The individual is described as a heavyset, light-skinned male with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded coat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
