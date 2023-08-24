A 42-year-old male was found deceased at 156th Avenue and 88th Street in Howard Beach on Tuesday morning.
According to police, at approximately 8:56 a.m., units from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man lying on the ground. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The incident is tentatively being classified as an overdose, as drug paraphernalia was found nearby, according to the authorities.
NYPD detectives are continuing to investigate and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. As of Wednesday, the identification of the deceased was being withheld pending family notification.
— Kristen Guglielmo
