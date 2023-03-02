A 25-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being stabbed the night before near Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue on the Woodhaven-Ozone Park border, according to police.
Police received a call just after 8 p.m. Monday that a man was assaulted. The victim’s friend called 911, the Daily News reported, and he was stable when medics transported him but his condition worsened and he died at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The identity of the deceased is withheld pending proper family notification.
Police found the man inside an SUV with stab wounds to the torso but they do not know where exactly the incident occurred because it appeared as though he was stabbed before reaching the intersection, according to the 102nd Precinct.
There have been no arrests and the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by texting 274637 and then entering TIP577 or on Twitter @nypdtips or nypdcrimestoppers.com. Tips are strictly confidential.
