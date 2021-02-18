After years of complaints, many revolving around reckless driving, the Stop & Shop parking lot at Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Ozone Park is getting a set of gates to prevent cars from entering at night.
Regency Centers, the entity that owns the property, recently reached a partnership with the NYPD and other city stakeholders to make the installation.
Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson announced last Friday that the installation had gotten underway.
— Max Parrott
