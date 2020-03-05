Residents of Richmond Hill were saddened to learn of the Feb. 27 passing of Ivan Mrakovcic, the co-founder and president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society.
An advocate for preservation of his beloved community, Mrakovcic, 57, worked tirelessly to maintain the neighborhood’s historic character and charm.
Years of perseverance finally paid off last year with the establishment of North Richmond Hill as a historic district. It was placed on both the New York State and National Historic registers in March 2019.
“Ivan loved this community and worked tirelessly in so many ways to preserve its historic character and charm,” the historical society said in a Facebook post, adding that, “He was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed. We will never forget his quirky humor, great Halloween costumes and above all his friendship.”
Mrakovcic died after a long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Laura; two daughters, Hannah and Emma; syblings Maria Litvak and Suzanna Composto; nieces Liana, Mia, Ella and nephew Daniel. He was waked at Kearn’s Funeral Home in Rego Park and, after a funeral Mass at Holy Child Jesus Church in Richmond Hill, was cremated at Fresh Pond Crematory in Middle Village.
Involved in many area organizations Mrakovcic served as treasurer for the Forest Park Trust and was chairman of Community Board 9 from 2002 through 2007. He was also a founding board member of the Friends of QueensWay park advocacy group.
His love for local history was felt boroughwide. In 1996, Mrakovcic, along with the Queens Historical Society and its late president Stanley Cogan, helped create Queensmark. The handsome circular plaque honoring historical preservation and architecture is used as a localized version of the more prestigious landmark designation award given by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission. The first homes to receive the Queensmark were in Richmond Hill.
A graduate of the New York Institute of Architecture (class of ’86) with a bachelor’s degree in architecture, Mrakovcic worked at RAND Engineering and Architecture since 2001 as a senior architect.
“He was close to so many people,” said Helen Day, vice president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society. “He was such a good person with a good sense of humor.”
Mrakovcic co-founded the RHHS with the late Nancy Cataldi in 1997. As word of his passing spread, numerous Queens-based historical societies responded on social media honoring Mrakovcic’s contributions to preserving Queens history.
