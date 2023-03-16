The Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club has grown by over 100 new members, many of whom attended an induction ceremony last week at Villa Russo. The group is dedicated to senior, handicap and veteran community service.
The additions make the club the biggest in the district and the second biggest in the state, according to a press release.
The ceremony occurred during the monthly meeting of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, organized by Sam Esposito and the executive board. Cop of the Month awards were also given for the 102nd and 106th Precincts.
Elected officials in attendance included Assemblymembers Jenifer Rajkumar and Stacey Pheffer Amato, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Councilwoman Joann Ariola.
— Deirdre Bardolf
