During the Covid lockdowns, Tomasina Decrescenzo gathered all the books of short stories she had written that were sitting in a red bin in her closet and compiled them into a single volume — all on a typewriter.
The longtime Lindenwood resident, a retired nurse who occupies her time with singing, acting and comedy, was using Wite-Out on the pages, she said, and making copies of the transcript at Staples to send the publisher at Page Publishing.
Then, she decided to edit the whole book to better reflect the Brooklyn accent her 11-year-old self would have spoken in, which is the perspective from which the book, “Two Left Feet,” is written.
It tells the tale of simpler times, she said, when kids spent their days playing in the street and chasing the ice cream man. She recalls the customs of her Sicilian family, the cast of characters on her beloved block, the street games they would play, the block parties they would have and the music of the time. But there were also the ongoing Italian and Irish rivalries in the Cityline area where she grew up, the drunk woman across the street who would send her for groceries and the handicapped man in the neighborhood whom some would make fun of but Decrescenzo believed had super powers.
“Once I started typing, it just started coming out,” she said. “It was not really much effort once I started because I felt like I was kind of revisiting my childhood.”
The book is based on real events, but like most tales of the past that are shared countless times, they have a fair amount of added drama and elaboration. And then there is the fantasy that was very much real in Decrescenzo’s 11-year-old head, like the belief that her brand-new PF Flyer sneakers that her grandmother treated her to and which usually only the rich kids wore could make her fly.
Those she got because her mom accidentally bought two left shoes for her from a discounted bin at a place they called Cheap John’s. OK, maybe that story was a little exaggerated but her mom really was that tough, she said.
“I also changed all the names of the characters ... to protect the guilty,” Decrescenzo said.
Even her name is different in the book. She called herself Michelina, a spin on her actual first name. The first chapters detail her struggle with it, how her brother got off much easier, and the evil old lady her grandfather insisted she be named after because he once sold her rotten eggs from his farm and she put a curse on him.
Since publishing her debut book, Decrescenzo, who is about to turn 71, has worked hard to promote it and even recorded an audio version of that is available on Amazon. But that didn’t come without a story either: First, she had to insist that she, an actress, did not need a voice actor to read her own story and then she learned Amazon was giving the book away for free to some customers. That tale is to be continued.
She has done library readings and one at her old high school in Brooklyn. Her former union, 1199SEIU, featured her in its magazine.
Decrescenzo is preparing to play Mary Magdalene at the Howard Beach Assembly of God Church on Easter Sunday and is also doing a free standup show at The Vault in Queens Village on April 29. Proceeds go to the Hope for the Children Foundation.
“Two Left Feet” is available on Amazon.
