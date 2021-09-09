Gerard Buonincontri, treasurer and captain within the Lindenwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, recently died, the service organization announced.
“Rest easy we have the watch from here…” wrote members of the ambulance corps in a Facebook post commemorating Buonincontri’s service.
Buonincontri joined Lindenwood VAC in 1997 as a nonriding member and assumed the role of treasurer, according to the post. At the time, the ambulance corps was struggling to keep up with the expenses of operating.
Under his leadership, Buonincontri, renegotiated almost every contract with each of the organization’s vendors saving thousands of dollars. Within several years, the Lindenwood VAC was operating in the black. Buonincontri ensured that the doors would stay open for decades to come.
“Life at Lindenwood VAC will never be the same without Jerry our trusted ‘consiglieri,’” the post read.
Buonincontri is survived by his son Deputy Chief John Buonincontri and daughter-in-law, former Lindenwood VAC member and paramedic Noelle Buonincontri.
Funeral arrangements include a viewing at James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home, 89-01 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9.
A church service will be held Sept. 10 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Helen Church, 83-01 157 Ave., Howard Beach.
Buonincontri will be buried in the First Calvary Cemetery in Long Island City Sept. 10 following the church services.
