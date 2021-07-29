For the next year, the Lindenwood Circle will serve as the location for a new minimalist design project that aims to display greenery in geometrical shapes.
Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), the Queens Botanical Garden, the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association, Community Board 10, the city Department of Transportation and artists from Combo Colab gathered in Howard Beach Monday to unveil a new public art installation at the circle.
The public art installation incorporates colorful seasonal plantings to accent the traffic circle at the intersection of 153rd Avenue and 88th Street in Lindenwood.
The project was created by the botanical garden and the Queens-based artist team Combo Colab in partnership with the DOT and the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic.
“This area was once a desolate, barren eyesore in our community. It was lots of brick and asphalt — not much more. Simply put, it was unwelcoming,” said Ulrich in a statement. “That’s why we brought together a wonderful and driven coalition of partners to initiate a project to beautify the area. This pop-up art installation will bring nature and a wonderful artistic display to a once empty eyesore.”
Ulrich initiated the project by securing $38,500 in Council discretionary funding for the botanical garden. The installation will remain in the traffic circle for 364 days.
The “Rotation Garden” installation was designed to revolve around a focal point in the circle so that the plantings and colorful planks can be enjoyed from all angles. According to a press release, it’s designed so that when viewed from within the circle it looks like a different shape. The release describes it as “a structure of wonder, a counterpart to the existing towering trees wrapping the roundabout.”
“Rotation Garden” references the dynamism of the Lindenwood traffic circle.
The basin-shaped structure is made of metal stock tanks that have been retrofitted as planting beds and with slanted wooden stakes.
“This Arterventions piece by an area artist here now will be temporary, but it provides a blending of a street infrastructure safety project with a visually attractive focal point. We will be continuing to work on the vision we’ve had since the start of the circle project that the area will not only provide better safety, it will be an area that adds to the neighborhood’s beauty,” said Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton.
— Max Parrott
