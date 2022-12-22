The Rockwood Park Jewish Center in Howard Beach hosted its annual Chanukah celebration last Sunday with more than 100 of its congregants as well as area community leaders including Councilwoman Joann Ariola, second from right, and the 106th Precinct’s commanding officer, Capt. Jerome Bacchi, far right.
They joined Rebbetzin Nechama, Rabbi Yehoshua Samuels and Harold Rosenbaum, president of the synagogue. The first Chanukah candle was lit by Bacchi. The rabbi recited and sang the ritual Chanukah prayers.
Music filled the room and baked goods and latkes were enjoyed by all.
This annual festive event was planned and put together by Samuels and his family.
— Deirdre Bardolf
