The halls are decked out in Howard Beach as usual and the Howard Beach Dads’ third annual Christmas decorating contest is in full swing.
Twenty houses had signed up as of Wednesday and the addresses are available on the group’s Facebook page for people to drive through and experience the festive displays.
Among those signed up are the Grinch House on 83rd Street, Candy Cane Land on Rau Court in Hamilton Beach, the 91st Street “A Christmas Story”-themed house and a participant on 85th Street whose 15-year-old son will make appearances as the Grinch on weekends. On 165th Avenue, the Modafferi house hosts nightly light shows from 5 to 10 p.m.
Check out the holiday lights on Cross Bay Boulevard while you’re at it.
Howard Beach Dads encouraged people to submit other worthy contestants through the Facebook page. Everyone who enters will have a shot at a prize. Winners will be randomly picked by a candy cane wheel live.
Email howardbeachdads@gmail.com to enter or sponsor a prize for the contest.
— Deirdre Bardolf
