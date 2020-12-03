Ceyenne Doroshow, the so-called “godmother” of the movement for black transgender rights, recently held a ribbon cutting outside a three-story apartment building in Woodhaven, marking her ownership of the property that she said she will devote to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
Doroshow, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society, calls the building the GLITS House. She said that it would be the first housing complex in New York City of its kind to be owned by a member of the black trans community.
“It’s been a lifetime dream to not only procure property, but have a land trust that belongs to us by us for us. And this housing unit is not a shelter. It is a housing unit for leadership,” Doroshow told the Chronicle.
The newly minted GLITS House is a 12-unit apartment building, of which ten apartments are currently occupied by tenants. Doroshow said she will be creating an extensive application process for those involved in the LGBTQ+ community to live in the two open units, and will continue filling the remaining ones as they open up over time.
While the nonprofit is aimed to raise awareness around those who face housing discrimination as a result of their gender identity, Doroshow said that the purpose of the house is to train advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. New tenants will potentially have to prove their bona fides through an essay and a video describing themselves before she lets them move in.
“I believe in a higher power and especially in education. So this is going to be education-based. It’s not just anyone I’m looking for. I’m looking for the cream of the crop. I’m looking for the very best to be the very best,” said Doroshow, adding that tenants will not be limited to transgender or black people, and they will pay rent.
“This is for the entire community. I’m not discriminating,” she said.
Doroshow said that she chose Woodhaven for the housing complex because she’s lived there for almost 17 years and volunteered in the neighborhood.
“I’ve never had a problem walking through the neighborhood, going to the stores. This is safe for me, so I would believe that it would be safe for the community.”
In 2016, Doroshow founded GLITS to address issues like homelessness, discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ+ community. The nonprofit has six staff members, and around 200 volunteers. One of its purposes is to help trans people from all over the world move away from dangerous living situations. GLITS uses its network of volunteers to help them navigate the housing process in a new setting, and then continue to find education or a job.
Doroshow began the nonprofit after Alia Adams, a trans woman in Uganda, got in touch with her seeking help because her community had persecuted her after the government passed a bill criminalizing homosexuality.
After the law passed, Adams said she was outed by a local newspaper, beaten and evicted.
Doroshow helped Adams apply for asylum in the U.S. Now she is working on becoming a nursing assistant.
“I would never want this community or this neighborhood to feel like I’m doing something to hurt them. These people, the very people that will go into this building, are building their platform and their portfolios and moving on in life to do amazing stuff,” Doroshow said.
