Children across Howard Beach, Lindenwood and Hamilton Beach participated in a lemonade stand event on July 30, organized by PJ Marcel and the Howard Beach Dads Facebook group, and sponsored by Brina Ciaramella of Sovereign Realty of NY.
A printable map that highlighted the 21 participating homes was created by Marcel, above with wife Daniela and their kids, Pina and Gemma, and distributed on social media. The community stepped out in numbers to support the children and buy some sugary refreshments.
“All the kids who participate learn valuable business ethics, lessons on cash exchange, dealing with the public, preparation and cleanliness,” Marcel said.
Selections went beyond lemonade: options included Shirley Temples, apple pie egg rolls, snow cones, cotton candy and baked goods.
Supporters included officers from the 106th Precinct auxiliary units, Assemblywoman Stacey Phfeffer Amato, Councilwoman Joann Ariola’s Chief of Staff Phyllis Inserillo, Mr. Smoothie (aka Chris the Ice Cream Man) and the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach.
— Kristen Guglielmo
