When life gives lemons, use them to make lemonade this weekend as part of National Lemonade Stand Day.
The Howard Beach Dads group is hosting a free neighborhood-wide event this Saturday and Sunday where each household can set up shop selling lemonade.
A route will be published for those who need their thirsts quenched and kids can profit off the traffic coming through town.
To participate, participants must set up a table and some chairs, put up signage, provide beverages, cups and other supplies and make sure cash change is available. Other items like baked goods can be sold as well.
Kids should be supervised for the event.
Email howardbeachdads@gmail.com to participate and include a name, the location, the items for sale and what days it will be operating.
The event is not competitive and is meant for the whole family to teach kids business skills and encourage bonding and socialization.
