State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) recently partnered with Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) to introduce a bill that would require New York State to cover Covid testing costs for private, religious and other nonpublic schools
The lawmakers argue that it’s not fair to require nonpublic and private institutions to cover the expense of testing without reimbursement.
“Testing is a crucial component of keeping our schools open and keeping our students, teachers, and faculty safe during the pandemic. New York State did the right thing by making these tests mandatory, it must do the right thing again by not imposing an unfunded mandate on our religious, private and non-public schools,” said Hevesi in a prepared statement.
The bill comes after the Diocese of Brooklyn announced over the summer that four private Catholic schools in Queens were permanently closing, citing enrollment and financial difficulties.
One was within Addabbo’s district in Howard Beach, another one directly adjacent to it in South Ozone Park.
“The numbers have shown that schools are actually some of the safest spots during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is vital for New York State to provide funding for our private, religious, and non-public schools to continue their testing practices,” Addabbo, a member of the Senate Education Committee, wrote in a statement.
Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, archbishop of New York, thanked the legislators for the bill.
“New York has a solemn obligation to protect the health and safety of all students and teachers, no matter what the school. Our Catholic schools have been enthusiastic partners with the state since this pandemic began. All we ask for is fair treatment for our kids, and that’s what this legislation ensures,” Dolan said in a statement.
