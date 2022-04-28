New legislation will be introduced this week aimed at helping the derelict boat problem around Jamaica Bay.
Councilwomen Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) will debut their bill today, April 28, in the stated City Council meeting.
It calls on the mayor to create an Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering with a director and staff to help manage the city’s 520 miles of shoreline.
Ariola called for creating such an office and a depot to receive boats that can no longer be cared for while on the campaign trail, which the legislation would provide.
She also said she would support enforcing penalties against those who abandon their vessels.
“I will introduce legislation to increase fines for anyone who dumps a boat in the waters of Jamaica Bay or the waters that surround it because only until it starts to hit them in the pocket will it end,” she said at an event in December where boats were removed from Hawtree Basin, a narrow waterway in the Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach area, part of efforts spearheaded by her predecessor, former Councilman Eric Ulrich.
Over the past few months, several boats, up to 30-foot-long ones, have been removed from the nearby waters, with help from the city Parks Department and local bay advocates. The process is tedious and sometimes involves divers to drain sunken boats. The derelict masses pose safety and environmental hazards to the nearby areas.
