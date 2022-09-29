School crossing guard Lorraine Elliot was fatally struck by a car when the driver was reportedly blinded by the sun reflecting off snow at the corner of Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards in January 1980.
The mother of three instinctively pushed children near the intersection away and took the brunt of the Cadillac’s force, according to an online petition started by her eldest daughter, Donna Schultz. Elliot was in a coma for 28 days and died on Feb. 5, 1980.
Last Friday, the fateful corner was co-named in honor of Elliot. Police from Patrol Borough Queens South and the 106th Precinct joined her family and friends for the ceremony.
— Deirdre Bardolf
