Every year since 2009, Keller Williams offices closes on the second Thursday of May for RED Day, to “Renew, Energize, and Donate” throughout the community and give back as a “thank you.”
Last Thursday, the team at Keller Williams Realty Liberty in Ozone Park celebrated Red Day with a two-part day of giving back. They met early at the office and split into two groups to clean up the streets in the neighborhood.
They swept a one-mile span of 101st Avenue from 86th to 106th streets.
At 1:30 p.m., eight members of the realty group headed to the 93rd Avenue Family Residence. They served the families at the shelter pizza, brownies and candy. There were balloon characters and face painting, too.
Cynthia Montour, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Hope Deferred Inc., shared words of encouragement to the families and mothers present there.
Hope Deferred’s purpose is to address, educate, coordinate and provide aid and relief to single moms struggling.
“Part of the message was that they’re in control of their journey,” said Montour. “Though it may look grim, this is not the end destination. They can continue to move forward, make the right choices, be a better role model for their children and change the trajectory of their lives,” she said.
As families left the event, the Keller Williams Liberty team distributed gift cards.
Sponsors of the event included RCG Mortgage, Omar Hassan of Embrace Home Loans, Inspecticore and the Law Office of Tamara Baraket, Real Estate Attorney.
The Keller Williams Red Day is a company-wide event that takes place from the United States to Canada and abroad. Volunteers give back to their communities and over the years, efforts have included service projects such as building new homes, gathering and distributing food to those who need it, organizing relief efforts when a natural disaster hits, spreading joy and raising funds.
