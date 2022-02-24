A man robbed the TD Bank on Cross Bay Blvd. in Howard Beach last Sunday, fleeing with $1,000.
Just before noon on Feb. 13, the unidentified man passed the bank teller a demand note and a reusable bag for the cash, according to police. The teller complied and there were no injuries.
The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) or submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
