The Howard Beach Kiwanis Club recently donated 80 $50 gift cards to needy families financially affected by the COVID-19 virus in Howard Beach.
Club members reached out to five religious institutions in the area — St. Helen Church, Howard Beach Judea Center, Assembly of God church, Saint Barnabas Church and Our Lady of Grace Church — to find out how many gift cards were needed.
The gift cards are for Key Food on Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach or Food Emporium in Lindenwood.
To honor essential workers fighting the coronavirus, the Kiwanis Club also put up a thank-you banner on Cross Bay Boulevard between CVS and Starbucks.
