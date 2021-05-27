Despite the fact that the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach didn’t have any of its usual fundraisers over the past year due to the pandemic, the club is still hanging American flags along the length of Cross Bay Boulevard running through Howard Beach.
“It went over so well last year and this year it’s a little bit different because it’s 9/11 20th anniversary, so we just wanted to go a little bit more. We came up with the idea of doing a memorial flag,” said Kiwanis member Charles Butera.
The club is giving people the opportunity to put up a flag in memory of a loved one. As it continues the process of hanging flags along all the wooden telephone poles on the business corridor, it will place a personalized dedication plaque beneath each one.
Though the club does have many flags dedicated to veterans, victims of Covid or first responders, they are open to anyone who donates $85 or over and fills out an application.
Butera said that immediately after the Kiwanians started the effort, “it caught on like wildfire.” The club has plans to put up around 75 memorial flags by this weekend. It is still taking applications for the flags, but will have to assess how much space is left before it can promise any more.
Those interested in applying for the memorial plaques can contact the club at (646) 859-3496, (917) 805-3115 or (917) 209-3366.
