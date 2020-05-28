Showing “a strong representation of patriotic pride,” the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach erected more than 80 flags, provided at-cost by ACE Hardware, along Cross Bay Boulevard from 156th to 165th avenues to respect the 152nd Memorial Day in the United States of America.
The effort honored and mourned those military personnel who have survived and died serving our country. The club also placed a wreath at Coleman Square in Old Howard Beach, top.
“We must always remember who is responsible for keeping us alive and safe, our U.S. Military,” the club said. “We should remember this and every Memorial Day by visiting a Military cemetery to put our life in perspective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.