Members of the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach were thrilled to make a donation of 1,200 pairs of socks during the boroughwide Queens Week of Service donation drive supporting local veterans and homeless children.
“Kiwanis is a verb. We are about Serving Our Community any way we can,” said Club President Abe J. Garcia, left, here standing with Secretary Dino Bono and Vice President Charles Butera. Acting Borough President Sharon Lee called Queens families’ volunteerism and generosity a “true hallmark of our borough” in reference to the Week of Service.
