Ozone Park’s own Kim Russo, the celebrity psychic colloquially known as “The Happy Medium,” returned to Queens on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for a gallery-style reading event at Villa Russo in Richmond Hill.
Russo is known for her appearances on shows “Celebrity Ghost Stories,” “Psychic Intervention” and “The Haunting of ...”
Through her readings, Russo is believed to be able to offer closure and insight to those who may have lost a loved one by connecting with those who have passed.
The event was organized by the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Lions Club.
According to Sam Esposito, president of the block association and Lions Club, the event was sold out with 111 people in attendance, eager to see Russo in person and receive a reading. — Kristen Guglielmo
