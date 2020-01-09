Killer truck

Police are asking for help finding the driver of the pickup truck above, believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Ozone Park on Christmas night.

Investigators have been unable so far to get a plate number from surveillance video but describe the vehicle as a 2007 to 2011 silver Toyota Tundra “with substantial damage to the front right fender and front right headlight out.”

The video was recorded, police said, near Centreville Street and Hawtree Street shortly after a 67-year-old Hempstead, LI, man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). All tips are strictly confidential.