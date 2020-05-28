At a time when the world could use a bit of extra comforting, along comes Hasan Zghari to provide some much-needed tender loving care.
And he offers more than a fair share of it as general manager of the Key Food located at 102-02 101 Ave. in Ozone Park.
“We’re always here,” he said in a recent telephone interview.
In fact, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Zghari said, his store was the only one open in the neighborhood for a period of around three weeks.
“Other stores closed down, canceled deliveries,” he said. What did Zghari do? He hired people who were in need of jobs to help out.
“They walked in with hands up in the air saying they needed to work,” he said.
Zghari was able to offer same-day delivery service to his customers, even making a few of them himself, when the need arose.
It was on March 11, Zghari recalled, that paranoia over the outbreak hit.
“Business doubled in one day,” he said, as often happens during any kind of major disturbance, such as natural disasters.
While most shopkeepers would relish the surge, Zghari sensed something different this time. “It was a scary busy,” he said. “You didn’t know what to tell people.”
Recently, feelings of anxiety seem to have eased at least somewhat, he said, and now “people are not shopping [to buy enough] for a month.” Customers appear calmer. And, thanks to Zghari, they know the store will be fully stocked to meet whatever their needs might be.
To make that happen, while other supermarkets have been finding themselves running out of many items both edible and otherwise, Zghari said “we went above and beyond to make sure all essential items” would be available without interruption. “Sometimes we picked them up ourselves” in a truck rented for the occasion, he said.
A resident of Brooklyn, Zghari has been manager of the store for seven years. During that time, he has developed through team effort a system that seems to be working for both customers and employees.
Many of his full-timers left out of fear when the virus hit, replaced by part-time workers.
But some never gave up. They kept coming to work. Concern over catching the virus didn’t seem to change their minds. “They didn’t know who might have had what, but they just showed up. They were patient. They kept their cool,” Zghari said.
During the early days of the pandemic, “customers were frustrated,” he said, some even hostile. But they quickly learned they were in calm, reassuring hands.
“Everything was unclear,” Zghari said. “It still is.” But one thing is certain: “No senior citizen will ever pay for delivery,” he said, provided the order is for a minimum of $25. That has become what Zghari calls “a permanent policy as long as I’m here.”
Unlike many competitors, this Key Food has never eliminated its weekly sale circular. Items continue to be on sale — business continues as usual.
One change was the hike in meat prices. Zghari sounded truly apologetic for that. “It’s out of our hands,” he said. “We’re selling a lot at cost. We try not to limit items,” though he admits, “we had to at first.”
“A family of seven can’t live on two packs of meat,” Zghari reasoned.
The store “never had that empty look,” he said, even at the height of the buying frenzy. He made sure to have plenty of toilet paper, sanitizer and paper towels on hand, as well as essentials such as rice, flour, beans and baby milk.
These days, with everyone more or less having adjusted to the new lifestyle, only limited numbers of shoppers are admitted to the store at any one time. During busy hours, customers are asked to line up outside. No one is allowed in without a mask. Social distancing regulations are enforced. And protective shields have been erected at the registers.
“Safety is my priority,” Zghari said.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Seniors only are allowed in from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. each day. To place an order, one may call (718) 849-8200 or send an email to keyfood1732@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.