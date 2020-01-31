  • January 31, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

‘Keep your car doors locked’

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am

‘Keep your car doors locked’ 0 comments

In Howard Beach, surveillance cameras caught this youngster looking for unlocked car doors — a nuisance crime that appears to be making a comeback.

The photo was taken at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday outside a home on 156th Avenue, in New Howard Beach, just off the Belt Parkway.

Several pictures caught four youths in all testing door handles, said Robert Costello, a retired sanitation worker who decided to canvas his neighbors’ surveillance cameras after his wife discovered their car had been rifled the night before.

“You could see them crossing the street and checking first one side of the avenue, then the other,” he said.

After calling police and turning over the photos, “I told my neighbors to be aware of what’s going on. Keep your car doors locked at night,” Costello said.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

More about

Posted in on Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]