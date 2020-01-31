In Howard Beach, surveillance cameras caught this youngster looking for unlocked car doors — a nuisance crime that appears to be making a comeback.

The photo was taken at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday outside a home on 156th Avenue, in New Howard Beach, just off the Belt Parkway.

Several pictures caught four youths in all testing door handles, said Robert Costello, a retired sanitation worker who decided to canvas his neighbors’ surveillance cameras after his wife discovered their car had been rifled the night before.

“You could see them crossing the street and checking first one side of the avenue, then the other,” he said.

After calling police and turning over the photos, “I told my neighbors to be aware of what’s going on. Keep your car doors locked at night,” Costello said.

— Michael Shain