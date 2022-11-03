Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz visited the 102nd Precinct Community Council Tuesday night to speak about some of the pressing issues around the city right now. Top of mind was bail reform.
The new bail laws, she noted, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the same day she took office.
“Bail is an important tool that we use every day,” she said, noting, however, “Someone can pay their way out of jail. If you’re rich and you have money and we determine that you’re a danger to the community. You can buy your way out of it ... What about if you could put someone in drug rehab instead of asking for $10,000 a year?”
Bail had gone too far, she said, keeping people locked up for minor crimes, but as for violent crimes, she said, her office prosecutes.
“You’re literally trapped in the subway,” she said, referencing a recent Howard Beach assault on a woman. “We had a guy the other day get on the bus and try to heist the bus,” she said of a Cambria Heights incident last week.
People will approach her about not being in favor of bail, she said, and she responds, “Yeah, because I think I should be be able to remand when someone proves to be a harm to community safety.”
One frustration she has is judges not having discretion as to consider whether defendants are a danger to the community when ordering them held or released. New York, she said, is the only state in the country that does not allow it.
She also spoke of the proliferation of ghost guns and phone scams on the elderly.
At the meeting, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commanding officer of the 102, gave an update on crime, which is up overall by 30 percent, he said, driven mainly by burglaries and robberies.
A robbery trend citywide has been occurring targeting commercial smoke shops, specifically, he said. Last week, a man robbed a Rego Park smoke shop at knifepoint of $3,500 and in September, masked robbers armed with guns held up a South Richmond Hill store.
“This is a really hot topic,” Kivlin said. “Queens North, Manhattan, Staten Island are all seeing these commercial robberies. I can tell you that we have a good plan in place. It is a relatively new type of crime. We have a good plan in place to prevent that. I do believe you’re going to see the crime numbers for robberies start to decrease as well.”
The Cop of the Month awards went to two officers for nabbing a burglary suspect. Officers Darrell Glen and Edgar Godinez apprehended a man being chased by the person whose home he had allegedly burglarized.
“Catching it in the act is one of the hardest arrests you could possibly make,” Kivlin said of the arrest.
