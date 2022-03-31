New legislation would commemorate a day to honor K9 veterans in New York.
The bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), a member of the Senate Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, designates March 13 as K9 Veterans Day.
“Many outside of the military may not be familiar with K9 veterans,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement.
“This annual day of commemoration will not only appropriately honor their service and legacy but it will also raise awareness of their importance historically and presently.”
Customs dogs, search and rescue dogs, border patrol dogs, police dogs, Secret Service dogs and many more will be honored with the military working dogs.
After passing the Senate, the bill was referred to the Assembly Governmental Operations Committee for consideration.
March 13, 1942 was when the first War Dogs Program, or “K-9 Corps,” was established. The date is recognized nationally thanks to Joseph White, a retired military working dog handler who pioneered a nationwide effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.