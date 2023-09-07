The Juniper Park Civic Association will celebrate its 85th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, at a dinner at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Middle Village.
Guests of honor at the event will include Queens Chronicle Publisher Mark Weidler; Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 104th Precinct; and firefighters with the FDNY’s Squad 288 and HazMat 1 units, who are stationed on 68th Street in Maspeth.
The celebration is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at 63-70 Dry Harbor Road.
There will be a buffet dinner, live music, raffles and pictures from throughout the organization’s history.
The civic association was founded in 1938 just as Queens was preparing for the 1939 World’s Fair. The area still was largely rural with many farms.
Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at junipercivic.com, or can be obtained by sending $85 per person to PO Box 790275, Middle Village, NY 11379 by Sept. 13. Space is limited.
— Michael Gannon
