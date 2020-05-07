New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Occasional rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.