Joseph Guagenti, a longtime Howard Beach resident and decorated World War II veteran, was laid to rest last Friday. He was 94 and suffered briefly from what his family believes was the COVID-19 virus before passing away at his home on April 26.
“He was funny, caring, kind, giving and a second dad to his three granddaughters. Our true hero,” his granddaughter Kristie Espinal said in an email to the Chronicle.
Guagenti was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Brooklyn. But in World War II he would fight to free the Europe his parents left. He served in the U.S. Army as a glider infantry soldier — men who usually were dropped behind enemy lines — and fought in the Rhineland as the Allies chased occupying forces back into Germany.
He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and the Good Conduct Medal, and continued to work for the government in civilian life at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He and his wife Ann moved to Howard Beach in 1976, and were married for 59 years before her death in 2009. He was an usher at Our Lady of Grace Parish for many years.
He is survived by his daughter Rosemarie and son Anthony; granddaughters Lauren Libretti and Danielle Guagenti as well as Espinal; and great-grandsons Nico Libretti, Luca Espinal and Matteo Espinal.
Restrictions on public gatherings, including at cemeteries such as St. John Cemetery in Middle Village, where he was laid to rest May 1, had the family concerned that friends and neighbors might not be able to attend the service.
“Many people of the community were kind enough to attend the procession,” Espinal said. “Because of them he had a beautiful sendoff.” The tribute included a motorcycle procession with members of the Patriot Guard Riders, a club made of up military veterans; and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes by Marine Sean Becker of Howard Beach.
